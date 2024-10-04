"Evolved my skills, improved speed...": Telugu Titans' Pawan on his PKL experience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11, Telugu Titans' star player Pawan Sehrawat shared his excitement for the upcoming season and the opening match of PKL 2024 against Bengaluru Bulls, set for October 18th.

Pawan is one of the biggest stars of the team which has never won a PKL title, but has secured two playoffs berths since the start of the competition in 2014.

On the first edition of the 'Star Sports Press Room,' Pawan expressed his excitement about the team's opening match on their home ground. Reflecting on the presence of Pardeep and last season's coach, Randhir, he was asked about his view of the match and the importance of fan support. He said, "Yes, the support of the fans is very important because they will be backing us. It is our venue, it is our home, so we will benefit from that. And we're up against Bengaluru Bulls, my former team, where I played two seasons ago. So, it will be a very good match, and I am excited to play in front of the coach."

When asked about the team's defenders like Krishan Dhul and the fact that the raiding department heavily relies on him due to the absence of a big star raider to handle pressure situations, he responded, "I think the team has very good raiders. There are supporting raiders as well. You will see that during the match on the 18th. We have Vijay, Ashish, Manjeet, Sanjeev, Praful, and Omkar."

Reflecting on how PKL and the art of raiding have evolved over the years, he said, "The game changes day by day. The way we played in Season 3 is not the same anymore. Some skills have been added, some have been left behind. It can be positive or negative, but with more experience, it tends to be positive. When Pardeep Narwal debuted in Season 2, he had fewer skills. By Season 11, he has gained more. The same goes for me. In Season 3, I had one or two skills. Now, in Season 11, my skills have evolved, my speed has improved, and my experience has grown. So, it has been a good journey, and it's a long one."

