FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2025 Division B: India basketball team suffers 93-76 defeat against Thailand in semi-final qualifiers

Shenzhen [China], July 18 : The Indian basketball team's hopes of winning the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2025 Division B and securing promotion to the top tier ended on a bitter note following a defeat against Thailand in the semi-final qualifiers in Shenzhen, China, on Friday.

The Indian team ended with a 93-76 defeat against Thailand. Sreekala Rani and Pushpa Senthil Kumar played a starring role as both scored 23 points each for India, while Rattiyakorn Udomsuk was the top hoopster for Thailand with 25 points, according to Olympics.com.

The loss dealt a significant blow to the Indian team, as only the winners of Division B will gain promotion to Division A for the following year. In the next match, the Indian team will face the side that loses the other semi-final qualifier between Mongolia and Kazakhstan in the fifth-place classification match on Saturday.

Earlier, India ended up in the second spot in Group A and earned the right to compete in the semi-final qualifiers. Chinese Taipei topped the group to qualify for the semi-finals directly.

India, ranked 15th in the FIBA basketball standings, struggled in the initial phase and fell behind by 7 points in the opening quarter. However, India bounced back with their resilience and chopped down the deficit to 20-18 before the first quarter ended.

But Thailand, ranked 12th, upped the ante and took control of the proceedings. They raced to a six-point lead (39-33) going into the half-time to push India back against the wall. In the third quarter, Thailand further extended its lead and enjoyed a 17-point advantage (68-51) before the end.

India had to overturn the 17-point deficit in the last 10 minutes. They fought hard, trying to take Thailand off guard, but failed to claim the lead and settled for a 93-76 defeat. Throughout the contest, India was unable to take a lead at any point.

India returned to the FIBA Women's Asia Cup fold after a four-year absence. India remained absent from the 2023 edition following their relegation from Division A in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor