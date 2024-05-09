"Focused on performing better in Olympics": Rupal, Jyothika after Indian women's relay team seal Paris berth

New Delhi [India], May 9 : The members of the Indian women's 4x400m relay team that booked a Paris 2024 Olympics berth said the team needs to focus and work hard for good performance in the Summer Games while improving their timing.

The relay team comprising Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3:29.35 to finish second at the World Athletics Relays held here at Nassau, Bahamas to earn a ticket to the Paris Games.

"It feels very good to qualify for the Olympics. This is the first chance where we have qualified otherwise this team would have started on the basis of ranking. We are really proud of our performance," Chaudhary told ANI.

Chaudhary said she was nervous as she used to run the third or fourth leg but in the Bahamas, she opened for her team. She also said they need to improve their timing.

"I was a little nervous at the beginning because I was starting the first leg. Before this, I used to run on the third, fourth or second leg. We will continue to prepare as per the coach's suggestion. Now there is less tension because we have qualified. We are now focused on performing better in the Olympics. I am not happy with the timing and I think we can do much more better," she added.

Meanwhile, Jyothika Sri Dandi said she is delighted to be a part of the Indian team and told ANI, "We are very happy that both, Men's and Women's teams have qualified for the Olympics. I am very delighted to be a part of the team."

Indian women's 4x400m relay team member Prachi expressed gratitude to the Sports Authority of India and the Athletics Federation of India for helping the team train in the Bahamas one month before the event to help them "adapt to the situation."

Prachi said, "We have qualified for the Olympics, we are very happy. I want to thank the Govt, Sports Authority of India, and Athletics Federation of India for taking us to the Bahamas a month early to adapt to the situation since there is a time difference of 8-9 hours."

The Indian women's 4x400m relay team will return to the Olympics after missing out on the Tokyo Games. The Indian women's 4x400m team will compete in Paris for the ninth time, beginning with the 1984 Games.

