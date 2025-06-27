Football: Everton captain Seamus Coleman extends stay till 2026

Liverpool, June 27 Everton captain Seamus Coleman will continue to lead the Club after signing a one-year contract until the end of June 2026. Right-back Coleman will extend his Blues career to a 17th season, having initially moved to Merseyside from Sligo Rovers in January 2009 during manager David Moyes’ first spell as manager for a 60,000-pound fee.

Coleman has skippered the Toffees in 137 matches and, after agreeing a new deal, the 36-year-old revealed his excitement at getting the chance to wear the armband at the Club’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium. “I love Everton, so to continue playing for this special club means everything to me and my family.

“Like every one of our passionate fans, I’ve lived and breathed what has been a difficult past few years for the Club and have put my heart and soul into doing all I can to help us get through it.

“Thanks to the hard work of many people, we’ve been able to get into our magnificent new stadium and pave the way for a brighter future under ambitious new owners, which I want to be part of,” Coleman told Evertonfc.com.

The Republic of Ireland international, capped 73 times by his country, holds the Club record for most Premier League appearances (369), with his 428 matches in all competitions putting him joint 12th on Everton’s all-time list, five behind both Dixie Dean and Leon Osman.

On the new contract for his captain, head coach David Moyes said, “Seamus is more than just a player at Everton. He offers so many different qualities.

“This could be a period of real change at the Club, and I want somebody who can help deliver the messages of what it means to be an Everton footballer. Seamus has always done that, and I know he will continue to do so as we move into a new era.”

