Football: Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann signs contract extension until 2026

Berlin, April 19 Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has signed a contract extension to remain the national team's coach until the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, the German Football Association said on Friday.

Nagelsmann was appointed as Hansi Flick's successor in September 2023.The 36-year-old's previous deal was due to expire after EURO 2024, which Germany is set to host from June 14.

"I made this decision with my heart. It’s a great honour to be able to coach the national team and work with the best players in the country. With successful, passionate performances, we have the chance to inspire an entire nation. We got a taste of that in the two wins against France and the Netherlands in March, where the enthusiasm of the fans really touched me.

"We want to have a successful European Championship together on home turf, and we’re all itching to get going. After that, I’m looking forward to taking on the challenge of a World Cup alongside my coaching team," said Nagelsmann on his contract extension.

Nagelsmann was linked with a return to Bayern Munich this summer to replace the outgoing Thomas Tuchel. However, with his contract extension, any speculation about his return to club football after Euro 2024 has been laid to rest.

Bernd Neuendorf, president of the German football association, said "It’s a strong sign for the DFB and the national team that Julian Nagelsmann will remain head coach beyond the EUROs, with him being on the wish list of so many of Europe’s top clubs. But coaching the national team is more than just a job for Julian, his heart and soul is in it."

Germany will face Scotland in EURO 2024 opener on June 14 at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor