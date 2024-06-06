Golf: Diksha opens with 75, and lies way back; Shubhankar off to good start in Sweden

Helsingborg (Sweden), June 6 Diksha Dagar ran into a terrible patch around the middle of her round and ended up with a card of 3-over 75 on the first day of the Volvo Scandinavian Open.

Diksha teed off from the tenth and had four bogeys against one lone birdie. She bogeyed 15th, 16th, and the 18th. A birdie came her way on the fourth and then again there was a bogey on the seventh. She ended with a disappointing day of 75 and will need a very low round to make the cut.

The Scandinavian Open is a mixed event with 78 men from the DP World Tour playing alongside 78 women from the Ladies European Tour for a common prize pool.

In the men's section, the lone Indian Shubhankar Sharma, also teed off from the tenth. However, he had a great start with three birdies in a row from the 10th to the 12th. Three pars later she bogeyed the Par-4 16th and was 2-under through seven holes.

South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli led the field with a bogey-free 7-under 65 and he was chased by Malaysia’s Gavin Green, who shot 66 with eight birdies and two bogeys.

The top woman player was local Swede Linn Grant, a past winner of the tournament with 5-under 67 and she was tied with Scottish duo Scott Jamieson and David Law and Lauren Walsh of Ireland.

