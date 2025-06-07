"India is getting many new and good players...": Norway Chess women's champion Anna Muzychuk

Stavanger [Norway], June 7 : Ukrainian Grandmaster Anna Muzychuk, who secured the women's title at Norway Chess, spoke on her victory and opened on playing Indian chess legend Koneru Humpy as a child.

Anna secured her maiden Norway Chess title, drawing in both classical and armageddon against Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu, but it was still enough for her to seal the win with a total of 16.5 points, as per Chess.com.. At the second spot was Lei Tingjie with 16 points while Humpy finished third with 15 points. With 11 points, Vaishali finished in fifth position.

Speaking to ANI, Muzychuk said that, "I am very happy. This tournament and this win mean a lot, and I think it is a great success."

On India's progress as a chess nation, Muzychuk said that while India is getting plenty of great players from the new generation, the older generation is still around and doing well.

"India is getting many new and good players from the new generation, but also from the older, like, Koneru Humpy. I played my first game with Koneru when I was seven years old and she was 10. It was 28 years ago... India is doing great in women's and men's competitions, and I think we will have many more players coming. It will always be challenging to play against them," she concluded.

Humpy, who finished third, did not beat grandmaster Ju Wenjun in the classical, but won the armageddon game, as per Chess.com. However, it was not enough for her to get the title.

