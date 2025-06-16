India to begin Women’s ODI WC against SL in Bengaluru, face Pakistan in Colombo on October 5

New Delhi, June 16 Hosts India will begin the much-anticipated 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup against Sri Lanka at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on September 30, said the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

In the tournament schedule, India’s high-profile fixture against Pakistan will be held at the neutral venue - R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo – on October 5. Pakistan will play all of their games in Colombo as per the hybrid games agreement between the BCCI and the PCB.

Defending champions Australia will being their campaign against New Zealand at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 1, while Bangladesh face Pakistan a day later in Colombo. On October 22, Indore will also host Australia's marquee game against England, which is a rematch of the 2022 edition final.

“The confirmation of the schedule only builds further excitement and anticipation for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. With the eight best teams in the women’s game descending on India, alongside incredible venues and what promises to be record-breaking crowds, we are all looking forward to an unforgettable tournament,” said ICC Chairman Jay Shah in a statement.

The round-robin stage runs until October 26, with the final day of group stage action culminating in two matches on the same day with England facing New Zealand in Guwahati at 11am and India hosting Bangladesh in Bengaluru at 3pm.

Top four sides from the round-robin stage will progress to the semi-finals, with first place playing fourth-ranked side and second-placed team taking on third-ranked side. The semi-finals are scheduled for October 29 and 30, before the final takes place on November 2.

The first semi-final will be held either in Guwahati or Colombo - depending on Pakistan's run in the competition, while the second semi-final will be in Bengaluru. The final will be held in either Bengaluru or Colombo.

India are hosting the women's ODI World Cup for the first time since 2013. Apart from India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan will be playing in the Women’s ODI World Cup.

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup schedule (All times are in IST)

September 30: India v Sri Lanka – Bengaluru – 3pm

October 1: Australia v New Zealand – Indore – 3pm

October 2: Bangladesh v Pakistan – Colombo – 3pm

October 3: England v South Africa – Bengaluru – 3pm

October 4: Australia v Sri Lanka – Colombo – 3pm

October 5: India v Pakistan – Colombo – 3pm

October 6: New Zealand v South Africa – Indore – 3pm

October 7: England v Bangladesh – Guwahati – 3pm

October 8: Australia v Pakistan – Colombo – 3pm

October 9: India v South Africa – Vizag – 3pm

October 10: New Zealand v Bangladesh – Vizag – 3pm

October 11: England v Sri Lanka – Guwahati – 3pm

October 12: India v Australia – Vizag – 3pm

October 13: South Africa v Bangladesh – Vizag – 3pm

October 14: New Zealand v Sri Lanka – Colombo – 3pm

October 15: England v Pakistan – Colombo – 3pm

October 16: Australia v Bangladesh – Vizag – 3pm

October 17: South Africa v Sri Lanka – Colombo – 3pm

October 18: New Zealand v Pakistan – Colombo – 3pm

October 19: India v England – Indore – 3pm

October 20: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh – Colombo – 3pm

October 21: South Africa v Pakistan – Colombo – 3pm

October 22: Australia v England – Indore – 3pm

October 23: India v New Zealand – Guwahati – 3pm

October 24: Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Colombo – 3pm

October 25: Australia v Sri Lanka – Indore – 3pm

October 26: England v New Zealand – Guwahati – 11am

October 26: India v Bangladesh – Bengaluru – 3pm

October 29: Semi-final 1 – Guwahati/Colombo – 3pm

October 30: Semi-final 2 – Bengaluru – 3pm

November 2: Final – Colombo/Bengaluru – 3pm

--IANS

