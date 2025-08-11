New Delhi [India], August 11 : Team Asia, captained by Suraj Narredu fondly known as the Magic Man of India has brought home the Shergar Cup 2025 trophy. From India to Ascot, Narredu delivered on his promise to leave a global mark. Alongside Japanese jockeys Ryusei Sakai and Mirai Iwata, he won two of six races and secured a crucial second place, snatching the win by just one point ahead of Europe.

Asia prevailed 68-67 over Europe, with Great Britain & Ireland third on 62, and the Rest of the World on 55. Hugh Bowman clinched the Silver Saddle as the leading jockey, as per a press release from Suraj Narredu's media team.

Trained by Dylan Cunha, Narredu piloted Fireblade at the prestigious Ascot Racecourse - winning the Dubai Duty Free-sponsored Shergar Cup Stayers. Sakai also scored aboard Prince of India in the Shergar Cup Sprint. The victory was celebrated in the presence of Deputy MD Salah Tahlak and Senior VP of Marketing Sinead El Sibai.

In a steadily driven two-mile event, the 40-year-old made his move early, keeping every opponent at bay by almost two lengths. "Being a debut team and winning today is icing on the cake. I know this is a new team, but I'm sure in the future they'll be a force to be reckoned with," he said as quoted by a press release.

With over 2,400 career wins, Narredu has left no soil untouched by his excellence. His passion for carrying the Narredu name like a crownjust as his father and uncle once didadds deeper value to his game.

"It has been a dream come true. I had always imagined what it would feel like, but now that I'm living it, it's surreal. This is one of the greatest moments in my lifethe one I'd always been waiting for. I feel honoured to take this win back to my country," he added.

To mark the milestone, Narredu celebrated with a signature flying dismount for the first time a move made famous by his idol Frankie Dettorilighting up the crowd and leaving fans smiling from ear to ear.

