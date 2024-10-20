ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC aim to extend dominance, Hyderabad FC hunt first win

Jamshedpur, Oct 20 Curtains will be drawn on the fifth matchweek of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign with a clash between the in-form Jamshedpur FC and the highly motivated Hyderabad FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Monday.

Both teams have plenty to fight for, with Jamshedpur FC looking to continue their strong start and Hyderabad FC hoping to turn around their season.

Jamshedpur FC have been lethal in front of goal, scoring in each of their last seven ISL matches. Their current form sees them sitting on nine points after four games, their best-ever start to a season.

The Red Miners have had the upper hand in recent meetings, winning their last three encounters against Hyderabad FC. A victory in this match would see them equal their record of four consecutive wins against any team in ISL history, matching their streak against NorthEast United FC.

Hyderabad FC secured a clean sheet in their last match against Chennaiyin FC, breaking a run of five games where they conceded at least two goals. They will be eager to build on this, aiming for back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since March 2023. However, their attack will need to step up as they remain winless this season.

The Nawabs are in need of consecutive positive results to build momentum this season. After securing a draw against Chennaiyin FC, Thangboi Singto’s side now has the chance to go unbeaten in back-to-back ISL matches for the first time since their four-game streak from December 2022 to February 2023.

The two teams have played 10 matches against each other in the ISL. Jamshedpur FC have won five games and Hyderabad FC have emerged victorious once. Four games have resulted in a draw.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil acknowledged the importance of this match and also the improved strength of Hyderabad FC of late. He backed his team to maximise the familiar conditions at home.

“It is a very important game for us. We are playing in front of our home crowd. They’re a good team. They’re stronger than before. We must prepare well and take a positive result from this match,” Jamil said in the pre-match press conference.

Hyderabad FC tactician Thangboi Singto mentioned that the team has become better collectively in the last couple of weeks. He is hoping for that to translate into positive results on the field.

“The players have become stronger as a group, in terms of respect and camaraderie. Football is a team sport. If they can relate that respect on the pitch, then the results will speak for themselves,” Singto said.

Both teams will be eager for three points – Jamshedpur to solidify their top-tier form, and Hyderabad to break their winless run.

