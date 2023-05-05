ISSF World Cup Shotgun: Prithviraj misses out in Cairo, India finish joint third

Cairo [Egypt], May 5 : Prithviraj Tondaiman missed out on a chance to win back-to-back ISSF World Cup individual medals, bowing out in a shoot-off to finish ninth in the men's trap competition, on the final day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Cairo.

Prithviraj, who won his first-ever individual medal at the Doha World Cup earlier in the year, shot a perfect 25 in the fifth and final qualification round on Thursday to total 119 after five rounds. That took him to a four-way shoot-off for three remaining top eight spots, but he missed the very first shoot-off target.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Jiri Liptak of the Czech Republic won the men's trap gold while Portuguese Maria Ines Coelho De Barros won the women's trap competition.

Among other Indians in the men's trap, Zoravar Sandhu shot 116 to end in 14th place while Bhowneesh Mendiratta also finished on the same score but had to settle for 19th position on countback. Lakshay Sheoran, playing for ranking points only, shot 109.

In the women's trap, Indians Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari, both shot 108, but the former finished 20th while the latter was 23rd post-classification. Preeti Rajak, the third Indian in the field shot 106 to finish in the 26th spot.

India have therefore concluded their engagements in the Cairo Shotgun World Cup in joint third position with one gold medal, won by the Skeet Mixed Team pairing of Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon, to their kitty. Italy topped the tournament with one gold, three silver and one bronze medal.

Indian Rifle and Pistol shooters will be next seen in action in the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Baku, Azerbaijan, beginning next week.

