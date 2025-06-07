'It's going to be a good challenge': Lyon warns against complacency ahead of WTC final

New Delhi, June 7 As Australia gear up to defend their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title at Lord’s from June 11, veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has cautioned his team against underestimating South Africa’s powerful batting line-up.

While Australia enter the one-off final as favourites, Lyon is not taking anything for granted, especially given the Proteas’ red-hot form during the WTC cycle.

Speaking during Australia’s training session in Beckenham, Lyon acknowledged that while past experience in major finals could benefit his side, it won’t count for much once play begins.

"Having the experience of the guys who have won three (50-over) World Cups and T20 World Cups and obviously the World Test Championship final a couple of years ago, that experience and that pressure in those higher games, it's going to be, it's on our side isn't it but it doesn't mean anything when you come to the game," Lyon was quoted by ICC as saying.

"South Africa have got some world class batters and obviously they've got some unbelievable bowlers there as well so it's going to be a good challenge and obviously it's a one-off Test match.

“It's going to be different challenge and with foreign conditions and the Dukes ball."

South Africa’s formidable form in the ongoing red-ball circuit adds weight to Lyon’s concerns. Opener Ryan Rickelton arrives in London fresh off a blistering 259 in his last outing, while captain Temba Bavuma and middle-order mainstay David Bedingham both tallied over 600 runs during the WTC cycle.

Lyon, who has followed South Africa’s warm-up matches closely, singled out Rickelton, Aiden Markram, and Bedingham as key threats.

“They’re class players, there’s no point hiding from that fact,” he remarked.

Lyon, who last played in Australia’s Test win over Sri Lanka in February, confirmed he is fully fit and match-ready after recovering from a hip issue.

“I haven’t stopped training since the Sri Lanka series. I’ve been bowling for five to six weeks now, and everything — from my workload to how the ball is coming out — feels spot on,” he added.

With both teams boasting world-class bowling attacks and the challenging conditions of Lord’s and the Dukes ball in play, Lyon anticipates a fierce contest.

“It’s going to be the two best bowling attacks going at each other. That’s an exciting challenge for every batter out there,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor