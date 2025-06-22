Javed Hussain stars for Hyderabad Heroes; Chennai Bulls, Kaling Black Tigers win as well in RPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : India's Javed Hussain stole the show on Saturday, as he and the Hyderabad Heroes won in style during Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League, here in Mumbai, at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex). Along with the Heroes, the Chennai Bulls and the Kalinga Tigers also registered important wins. The Hyderabad Heroes are now the only team to have a 100%-win record in the tournament, as they have won five out of five games, according to a release from the Rugby Premier League.

In the first game of the day, the Chennai Bulls returned to winning ways, as they overcame a 17-point difference to win 31-24 against the Bengaluru Bravehearts. The Chennai Bulls drew first blood on the night as Joseva Talacolo went over the line at a good pace, and Joaquin Pellandini converted from close range. The Bulls, who had started the season brightly, were looking to return to winning ways, but the Bravehearts, who had defeated them in the return fixture, were up for the challenge.

Philip Wokorach and Tone Shiu scored a couple of tries each, while Akuila Rokolisoa converted his kicks as the Bravehearts roared back and stormed into the lead. At half-time, the Bravehearts led 24-7.

In a dramatic turnaround early in the second half, Terry Kennedy and Joseva Talacolo scored a try each for the Bulls, with Filipe Sauturaga converting both. With a quarter of the game to go, the Bulls edged ahead by two points.

Vaafauese Maliko got himself on the scoresheet in the final few minutes as the Bulls ensured the comeback would not be thwarted. Eventually, the Bulls walked off with all the points in their bag.

In the second game, the Hyderabad Heroes put on a show for their fans and rode the brilliance of Javed Hussain, who led the line from the front, winning 24-17 against the Mumbai Dreamers.

In fine form so far in the tournament, the Hyderabad Heroes drew first blood with the Indian Javed Hussain, who made a brilliant individual run to get the try, after which Terio Tamani wasted no time in completing the conversion. After that, Akash Balmiki's try brought the Mumbai Dreamers some joy. However, that was short-lived as Javed Hussain's second try gave the Heroes some breathing space.

The Dreamers were not throwing in the towel just yet as Elias Hancock ran through and over the line, and Akash Balmiki added two more points to the tally. It was 12-12 at half-time, with all to play for.

Early in the second half, Nayan K dashed ahead of Hyderabad's defence to give the Dreamers a slender 5-point lead. But off the very next play, the Heroes had Kevin Wekesa score an important try to level things up.

From then on in, the Heroes absorbed the pressure from the Dreamers and then Wolfram Hacker scored a try, and Terio Tamani wrapped up the win with the conversion. The win means the Heroes go top of the table, overtaking the Chennai Bulls.

In the third and final game of the day, the Kalinga Black Tigers registered their first win of Season 1 of the RPL, as they overcame the Delhi Redz with a well-fought 19-15 win.

Fast and pacy, the Delhi Redz had the better of the early exchanges, as they attacked with full force. And that paid off as Patrick Okongo sprinted down the right and over the line to give the Redz an early lead.

In the second quarter, Asis Sabar scored an equalising try for the Kalinga Black Tigers, but shortly after, Alejandro Laforga restored the Redz's lead with a crucial run through to the line. The contest ebbed and flowed, and then just after half-time, the Tigers roared and took charge.

Lucas Lacamp scored a try and converted his kick, and Kyle Tremblay added five more points of his own, and Lacamp converted yet again, to give the Tigers a 9-point lead. Once the final phase of play commenced, Jordan Conroy got a try for the Redz, but it was too little, too late.

