'Just 10 per cent more...': Kaif feels bit more aggression from Jadeja might have sealed Lord's win

New Delhi, July 18 Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has praised Ravindra Jadeja for his gritty innings on the final day of the third Test at Lord’s, but also hinted that a slightly more aggressive approach by the senior allrounder in the closing stages could have tilted the match in India’s favour.

While chasing 193, India’s top and middle order showed little to no resistance against the uneven bounce on the pitch and left Jadeja with a massive job to do, with the side reeling at 82/7 at one point. World no.1 allrounder then continued to battle on, scoring an unbeaten 61 off 181 deliveries, but it was not enough to India over the line as the hosts sealed a nrrow 22-run win.

Kaif believes that the senior allrounder may have missed a narrow window of opportunity by not accelerating just a bit more when the equation was within reach.

"Jadeja played a brilliant innings — full credit to him. But maybe, just maybe, if he had played 10 per cent more aggressively, the result could have been different. It was a Day 5 pitch — the ball was reversing, bounce was uneven, and conditions were tough. When Siraj came in to bat, he faced only three deliveries. At that stage, you have to manage the strike — be mindful of how many balls you’re exposing tailenders like Bumrah or Siraj to.

"Jadeja had done 90 per cent of the job. Just 10 per cent more — a few calculated risks — and the chase might’ve been completed. But it’s easy to say from the outside. Only the batter knows the pressure in that moment. Still, it was a memorable knock." Kaif told IANS.

The former cricketer further reflected on India's overall batting show in the series so far, saying that the batting unit did their job well and should follow the same going forward.

"I believe 80–90 per cent of the Indian batting unit has performed well. Gill is in form, Jaiswal has made valuable contributions, Pant is playing with confidence, and Jadeja has been scoring consistently. Sundar has chipped in too. If the batting is working, there’s no reason to change it. Just repeat the same approach.

The fourth Test between India and England begins on July 23 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

