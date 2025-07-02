Jyothi Yarraji ruled out of 2025 season due to knee injury

New Delhi [India], July 2 : Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, due to an unfortunate knee injury during a training session, has to pause her 2025 athletics season. Yarraji said she is working with her medical team to assess options and make a decision on the way forward, according to Olympics.com.

"Due to an unfortunate injury to my knee during training a few days back, I've had to put a pause on my season," Yarraji posted on her Instagram story on Wednesday. "I'm working with my medical team to assess my options and make a decision on the way forward.

"Injuries are part of an athlete's journey, and I am viewing this as just another hurdle I am going to overcome soon with all your support and blessings. I will be back stronger," she added.

Former Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Dr Adille J Sumariwalla later confirmed that the injury will require surgery and will sideline Jyothi for the entirety of the season, according to Olympics.com.

Yarraji, the national record holder in the women's 100m hurdles with a personal best timing of 12.78s, was last seen in action at the Taiwan Athletics Open last month, where she clinched a gold medal.

The Indian athlete also clocked 12.96s to win gold at the Asian Athletics Championship earlier this year. Yarraji's injury also ends her bid to compete at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, which is set to take place from September 13 to 21.

Yarraji won a silver medal at the Asian Games and started her 2025 season in February with a gold in the 100-meter hurdles and 200-meter run at the National Games before taking first place in the 100-meter hurdles at the Federation Cup.

