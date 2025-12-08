Kolkata runs for greener tomorrow at SBI Green Marathon season 6

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 8 : The SBI Green Marathon Season 6 arrived in the cultural capital of India, Kolkata, after inspiring cities across Indiafrom Lucknow to Chandigarh, Bhopal, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, and Guwahati. The NKDA Football Ground in New Town came alive at dawn, transforming into a vibrant arena of runners, families, fitness enthusiasts, and sustainability champions, ready to run for the planet, according to a press release from SBI.

Set against the charm of Kolkata's evolving green landscapes and its timeless spirit, the marathon echoed the event's core philosophy "Run for a Greener India." The city's rich legacy of community participation, coupled with its growing focus on wellness and environmental responsibility, made the morning truly special.

Over 5,000+ participants including avid runners, students, families, running clubs, and spirited contingents from the Indian Army and Defence Forces came together with one shared purpose: to run not just for personal goals, but for a cleaner, healthier tomorrow.

The marathon was proudly flagged off by respected dignitaries - Niraj Kumar Panda - Chief General Manager - Kolkata Circle, Rajesh Kumar - General Manager - Network 1, Sanatan Mishra - General Manager - Network 2, Teekam Singh Gehlot - General Manager - Network 3, Sunil Kumar Singh - MD & CEO SBI DFHI Ltd, Surya Narayan Panigrahi - General Manager - DA, Shri Bikram Tripathy - General Manager - ACVO, Biresh Kumar - General Manager - GMU, Maheshwar Narain Prasad - General Manager - SAMRO, Manoranjan Panda - General Manager - CCGRO East, Debashish Mitra - General Manager - CAO, Rajeev Ratna Srivastava - General Manager, SBIL - reaffirming the Bank's mission to inspire communities across the nation to embrace sustainability and well-being.

Staying committed to its green-first approach, the SBI Green Marathon ensured an eco-conscious race experience from start to finish:

- Organic T-shirts, plantable bibs, and reusable cloth goodie bags encouraged runners to adopt low-waste practices.

- Black alkaline water, a unique hydration initiative, supported endurance and post-run recovery.

- Waste Management Partner Skrap led waste segregation, recycling, and responsible disposalwith a comprehensive sustainability report to follow.

The morning's energy was taken to the next level by Mirchi RJ Neel & RJ Mohar, whose engaging commentary, fun interactions, and unbeatable crowd connection kept motivation high from start to finish.

From the 5K to the 10K to the half marathon, the AIMS-certified runs brought Kolkata's diverse running community together defence forces, marathoners, fitness groups, students, and first-time runners all moving in harmony toward one powerful mission: a greener India.

The routes around New Town offered a unique blend of wide stretches, fresh morning air, and the city's signature blend of nature and modernity perfectly capturing Kolkata's balance between progress and sustainability.

With every stride, Kolkata showcased its commitment to environmental awareness, holistic fitness, and community-driven action. From the inspiring flag-off to the eco-friendly post-run celebrations, the city marked yet another proud milestone in the marathon's 17-city journey.

As the SBI Green Marathon Season 6 moves ahead to its next destination, Kolkata stands tall reminding us that every step, every run, and every heartbeat counts for a Greener India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor