Meet India's DOTA 2 heroes, set to make history at Asian Games

New Delhi [India], July 20 : For years, DOTA 2 has flourished as one of the most iconic Esports titles in India, cementing its prominence in the video-gaming community. So, it was not a surprise when it was this very title that served as the platform for the nation to clinch a historic bronze medal at the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships in Birmingham last year.

Now with the game debuting as an official medal sport at the Asian Games 2022, taking place from September 23 to October 8, India’s DOTA 2 athletes will be going all out to achieve yet another monumental feat that will go down in the history of Indian Esports. The dynamic unit of captain Darshan Bata, Krish Gupta, Abhishek Yadav, Shubham Goli, and Ketan Goyal who qualified for the prestigious tournament in Hangzhou by emerging victorious in the National Esports Championships (NESC) organized by the Esports Federation of India will be carrying the hope of the country on their shoulders, as per a press release from the Esports Federation of India (ESFI).

Presenting the prominent athletes who will be competing against 17 other teams in the hopes of a medal:

*Darshan Bata (Team Captain)

Utilizing his expertise and strategic insights to lead his team to success, Darshan Bata is the captain of the DOTA 2 team that is aiming to script history at the Asian Games 2022. At the age of 28, the Mumbai-born athlete who is widely known by his in-game name ‘A35’, has already made a name for himself in the competitive scene, showcasing his top-notch gameplay and skillset in the game.

As captain of his team, Darshan takes on the crucial role of leading his squad from the front and his dedication to his craft is evident in his consistent pursuit of excellence. "Behind every victory, there are countless hours of practice, analysis, and teamwork. Achieving success in DOTA 2 is a collective effort that requires trust among your teammates," says Darshan.

With an impressive in-game ranking of Immortal, Darshan has proven his mastery of DOTA 2's mechanics. His CV includes winning the ESL India Premiership Fall Masters twice, Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup, and IGE South Asia Cup Online in 2019. As Darshan continues to compete and improve, it is only a matter of time before he and his team leave an indelible mark on the international stage at the Asian Games and solidify their place among the world's best.

Achievements:

-IESL 1 - 1st Runner-up (2014)

-Free To Play #3 - 1st place (2014)

-Taiwan Excellence Cup - 1st place (2014)

-InterCafe Championship - 1st place (2014)

-MTS Games Arena: Game God - 1st place (2014)

-IESL 2 - 1st place (2014)

-Taiwan Excellence Cup 2 - 1st place (2015)

-Gamepro Bangalore - 1st place (2015)

-Mangima - 1st runner-up (2015)

-Esl India premiership - 1st runner-up (2015)

-Dew Arena #1 - 1st place (2016)

-Taiwan Excellence #3 - 1st place (2016)

-Indian Gaming Show - 1st place (2017)

-Dew Arena #2 - 1st place (2017)

-Esl India Premiership Fall - 1st runner-up (2017)

-ILG Cup - 1st place (2017)

-Taiwan Excellence #4 - 1st runner up (2017)

-Esl India Premiership Winter - 1st runner-up (2017)

-Esl India Premiership Summer - 1st runner-up (2018)

-Dew Arena #3 - 1st place (2018)

-Esl India Premiership Fall - 1st runner-up (2018)

-Esl India Premiership Winter - 3-4th place (2018)

-ILG Cup - 3-4th place (2018)

-Esl India Winter - 1st place (2020)

-ESL India Premiership Winter Masters League Finals- 1st place (2019)

-ESL India Premiership Fall Masters League Finals- 1st place (2019)

-Dew Arena #4 -2nd place (2019)

-Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup - 1st place (2019)

-Epulze Global Dota 2 League Season 1: Southeast Asia - Division 1- 6th place (2020)

-IGE South Asia Cup Online (2019)

-ESL Clash of Nations Bangkok- 8th place (2019)

-ROG Masters Malaysia - 5th-8th place (2016)

*Krish Gupta

Possessing the ability to navigate through the complexities of DOTA 2 with precision, Krish Gupta has put Pune on the map of competitive gaming. His lightning-fast reflexes and smart thinking have led to him turning heads in the community, and making a name for himself on the battlefield.

During the ESL India Premiership 2019 Winter and Fall Masters League Finals, Krish's exceptional leadership and ability to make split-second decisions propelled his team to victory. His strategic approach enabled his team to overpower his opponents and secure crucial victories for his team.

Krish's success has transcended national boundaries as triumphs in the Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup 2019 and IGE South Asia Cup Online have cemented his name as a noteworthy international contender but also influenced his personal growth.

"Gaming has taught me valuable life lessons, like the importance of perseverance and adaptability. These skills have not only shaped me as a player but have also positively influenced my personal growth," he says.

Ranked as Immortal-60 in the game, Krish will look to replicate his best form in Hangzhou to become an inspiration for aspiring DOTA 2 players, proving that determination and skill can lead to anything you want to achieve in life.

Achievements:

-1st Place - ESL India 2019 DOTA 2 Summer Premiership (As Team Entity)

-2nd Place - ESL One Mumbai India Qualifier 2019 (As Team Coming Soon)

-2nd Place - Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup 2019 (As Team Entity)

-2nd Place - ESL India 2018 Winter Premiership (As Team Entity)

-1st Place - BTS 7 Open Qualifier (As Team D)

-1st Place - QH Series 4 Open Qualifiers (As Team Crimson)

-3rd Place - DOTA 2 QH Series (As Team D)

-1st Place Moon Studio Asian Tigers 3 (As Team TNC)

-1st Place Moon Studio September Mood 2022 (As Team TNC)

-4th Place Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 (As Team TNC)

-2nd Place The Arena Anthem (As Team QWE)

-1st Place DPC SEA 2023 Tour 2: Closed qualifier (As team QWE)

-4th Place DPC SEA 2023 Tour 2: Divison 2 (As team IHC)

*Abhishek Yadav

When the stakes were high and the pressure was highest, Abhishek Yadav emerged as a shining star and etched his name in Indian Esports history. With the weight of his nation on his shoulders, Abhishek helped his team secure a bronze medal for India at the prestigious Commonwealth Esports Championship.

"Winning bronze at the Commonwealth Championship opened up doors of opportunity and recognition for Indian Esports as a whole. Being felicitated alongside the mainstream sports medalists was one of the best moments of my life," says the athlete from New Delhi.

At just 21 years old, Abhishek’s gaming prowess has already ignited the competitive scene, earning him a place among the elite players in the DOTA 2 community. While his name shines brightly as an individual talent, his achievements in Indian tournaments have further solidified his legacy.

As a key player for his teams, he has led them to glory in multiple tournaments including ILG Delhi 2019 LAN Event, Cobx Master 2018 Delhi Qualifiers, and LOCO DOTA 2 Phase 1 in 2020. With his sights set on replicating his success from the Commonwealth Championships to another major multi-sport, Abhishek is determined to soar to unprecedented heights in DOTA 2.

Achievements:

-Bronze medal at Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022

-1st Place - ILG Delhi 2019 (LAN Event) (As Team Nefarious)

-1st Place - ILG Delhi 2019 1v1 (LAN Event)

-Runner Up - ILG Delhi 2018 (LAN Event)

-3rd Place - Msi Gaming 1v1 Delhi 2018 (LAN Event)

-Runner Up - Red Bulls River Runes All-India 2018 (LAN Event)

-1st Place - Cobx Master 2018 Delhi Qualifiers

-1st Place - LOCO DOTA 2 Phase 1 2020 (As Team Among Us)

*Shubham Goli

Originating from Solapur, Shubham Goli played a pivotal role in securing a coveted bronze medal for India at the esteemed Commonwealth Esports Championship. "I carry the pride of my hometown and the dreams of my parents with me in this victory," he says. The 24-year-old’s remarkable performance will forever be remembered as a defining moment in India’s Esports history journey, cementing his name as a true champion in the world of competitive gaming.

Shubham's journey in Dota 2 has been marked by his ability and thirst for victory. With razor-sharp instincts and a deep understanding of the game, he is capable of single-handedly turning the tides in favor of his team. Going by the name of "Madness" in-game, he has achieved the Immortal - Rank 700, among the elite players in the Asian Dota 2 scene.

While Shubham has emerged victorious in the Sabbatum Cup 2020, and the ILG Pune Qualifiers in 2017 and 2018 he has also witnessed setbacks in his journey. Finishing in the second position at the Predator League 2019 India Qualifiers and the Taiwan Excellence 2019 tournament might have been heartbreaking but these experiences have fuelled his desire for continuing to improve.

On the international stage, Shubham notably led his team to an impressive 4th-place finish in the Esports Players League Bangladesh Amateur League 2020. His burning passion for Dota 2 is what sets him apart from the others. It is only a matter of time before his team establishes their dominance on the international platform and takes the Asian Games by storm.

Achievements:

-Bronze medal at Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022

-1st Place - Sabbatum Cup 2020 (As Team Punisher)

-2nd Place - TNDL Veddi Season 2020 (As Team Punisher)

-1st Place - Sabbatum Cup Amateur League 2019 (As Team Punisher)

-2nd Place - ACER PREDATOR LEAGUE 2019 | INDIA QUALIFIERS (As Team Wipeout) qualifiers

-4th Place - Taiwan Excellence 2019 (As Team Wipeout)

-4th Place - Mountain Dew Arena 2019

-Professional League (As Team Wipeout)

-1st Place - ILG Pune Qualifier 2018 (As Team Standing5)

-1st Place - ILG Pune Qualifier 2017 (As Team Standing5)

-2nd Place - Acer Predator Professional League (As Team Wipeout)

-4th Place - Esports Players League Bangladesh Amateur League 2020 (As Team Punisher)

*Ketan Goyal

Performing when it mattered the most, veteran gamer Ketan Goyal was one of the names that shone brightly among the constellation of DOTA 2 stars at the Commonwealth Championships. "I have been playing DOTA 2 for a lot of years and gaming has been one of the most important teachers in my life, giving me a lot of things in life. In Birmingham when we were playing on the biggest of stages I felt like it was my time to give something back to the community and prove my passion for the game. So the medal was a milestone in my life," he says.

The 30-year-old who is based out of Pune has an impressive rank of Immortal - Rank 650 in Asia and impressively balances gaming and personal life, has left a lasting legacy in the Indian DOTA 2 canvass. From the early days of his gaming journey, Ketan has been one of the names to watch out for in the coveted title.

His breakthrough moments came in the Free To Play tournament, where he captained his team to a resounding victory, claiming the coveted first place in 2014. This triumph marked the beginning of a long list of victories, including the Taiwan Excellence Cup, the Indian Gaming Show, the Dew Arena, and the ESL India Premiership.

Ketan’s participation in the prestigious Asian Cyber Games and ROG Masters Malaysia ensured that he stamped his authority on the international stage. As he continues to push the boundaries in Dota 2 by targeting a historic medal at the Asian Games 2022, there is no doubt that he will forever be an iconic figure in the title.

Achievements:

-Bronze medal at Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022

-Free To Play #3 (As Neckbreak) - 1st place (2014)

-Taiwan Excellence Cup (As Oblique Gaming) - 1st place (2014)

-InterCafe Championship (As Oblique Gaming) - 1st place (2014)

-MTS Games Arena: Game God (As Oblique Gaming) - 1st place (2014)

-IESL 2 (As Oblique Gaming) - 1st place (2014)

-Taiwan Excellence Cup 2 (As Neckbreak) - 1st place (2015)

-Gamepro Bangalore (As Neckbreak) - 1st place (2015)

-Mangima (As Invisible Wings) - 1st runner-up (2015)

-Esl India Premiership (As Invisible Wings) - 1st runner-up (2015)

-Dew Arena #1 (As Invisible Wings) - 1st place (2016)

-Taiwan Excellence #3 (As Invisible Wings) - 1st place (2016)

-Indian Gaming Show (As Entity Gaming) - 1st place (2017)

-Dew Arena #2 (As Invisible Wings) - 1st place (2017)

-Esl India Premiership Fall (As Invisible Wings) - 1st runner-up (2017)

-ILG Cup - 1st Place (2017)

-Taiwan Excellence #4 (As ROG Titan) - 1st runner-up (2017)

-Esl India Premiership Winter (As ROG Titan) - 1st runner-up (2017)

-Asian Cyber games (As Oblique Gaming) - 5th-8th place (2013)

-ROG Masters Malaysia (As Entity Gaming) - 5th-8th place (2016).

