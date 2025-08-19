Minister Kiren Rijiju gives special blessings to Arunachal bodybuilder Hillang Yajik

New Delhi, Aug 19 Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, on Monday met upcoming woman bodybuilder Hillang Yajik from Arunachal Pradesh and gave her his blessings and best wishes for her future endeavours.

Rijiju, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Arunachal Pradesh and also a former Sports Minister of the country, praised Hillang Yajik, who has recently won a gold and a silver medal in the 15th Asian Bodybuilding Championship 2025.

"Met and congratulated Miss Hillang Yajik from Arunachal Pradesh, who recently made us proud by winning 1 Gold & 1 Silver Medal at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championships 2025 in Thimphu, Bhutan. My blessings to her & best wishes for all her future endeavours," Rijiju wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

On the occasion, the Minister also issued a video message accompanying the post in which he also congratulated the Indian Bodybuilders Federation for doing a good job and promoting bodybuilding in the country.

"On my behalf, I would like to congratulate Hillang Yajik because she is a very talented girl from Arunachal Pradesh. For the first time in the world of bodybuilding, she has won an international title and got a special mention," said Rijiju.

"I would like to congratulate and thank the Indian Bodybuilders Federation because they have done a very good job and have made bodybuilding popular in the whole country. And I would like to specially congratulate President Ramesh Kumar Swami Ji and General Secretary Chetan Pathariya Ji. You all keep doing good work. We will always support you," he said.

He gave his special blessings to Hillang Yajik for making the country proud on the International stage.

My special blessings for Hillang Yajit, as she made India proud by winning the competition for the last time. He is now going to the Asian Championship. She has my best wishes to her for the upcoming competition," said the Minister.

