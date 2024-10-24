Mir Hamza leaves Pakistan's Test squad for rehab in Karachi

Multan, Oct 24 Pakistan have released fast bowler Mir Hamza from their Test squad to allow him to continue his rehabilitation in Karachi. The Pakistan Cricket Board made the announcement on the first day of the third and deciding Test against England in Rawalpindi.

Hamza was dealing with a niggle in his right glute. He was nit part of training in any of team's sessions in the lead-up to the third Test and was seen doing band rehabilitation exercises with the Pakistan team physiotherapist on Tuesday.

The left-arm pacer was included in the squads for both the first and final two Tests but did not feature in the playing XI at any point during the series. His last appearance for Pakistan was in the second Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. The 32-year-old has taken 12 wickets across as many innings at an average of 42.08.

Initially, Pakistan played three fast bowlers—Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Aamir Jamal. However, they later opted for three specialist spinners and a single pacer, Jamal, tailoring the conditions to favour spin. Jamal's superior batting ability compared to the other pacers edged Hamza out of the lineup before a niggle ruled him out of the final Test.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor