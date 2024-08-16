Mirabai Chanu honours winners on Day 2 of the 19th National Speed and Figure Skating C'ship

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 16 : The 19th National Speed & Figure Skating Championship continued to showcase the incredible talent of India's ice skaters on its second day here at ISKATE by Roseate on Friday.

The event, hosted under the aegis of the Ice Skating Federation of India, witnessed the presence of Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu on day two.

Mirabai Chanu awarded medals to all the winners on Day 2, while encouraging the skaters and expressing her admiration and support for the sport, "This is my first time attending an ice skating event, and I am very happy and excited to be here and see so many girls participating in the championship. I think every state should have an ice skating rink so that skaters can practice easily and hone their skills. I believe that with such facilities available across the country, more talented skaters will emerge, participate in the Winter Olympics, and help us perform better on the global stage."

Day two of the championship saw fierce competition across various categories. In the Pre-Juvenile Boys Free Skating category, Vir Chugh emerged as the winner, followed by Yashavi Singh and Suryaa E.S. In the Senior Men Short Program, Priyam Tated secured the top spot, with Vishal Anand Mutyala and Manit Singh taking the second and third positions, respectively.

The Junior Men Short Program was dominated by Manjesh Tiwari, who claimed first place, with Jatin Shehrawat and Simar K Bajaj finishing closely behind. In the Senior Women Short Program, Tara Prasad took the gold, followed by Chelsi Singh and Kashish Sharma. The Pre-Novice Girls Free Skating category saw Stanzin Khando emerging victorious, with Sara Narula and Mallela Lakshmitha Reddy rounding out the top three.

Harshita Rawtani claimed the top honour in the Junior Women Short Program, with Aanya Singh and Gauri Rai finishing second and third, respectively. In the Pre-Juvenile Girls Free Skating category, Stanzin Kunzes took the gold, followed by Stanzin Famo and Mia Mahajan.

The championship's final day on August 17, 2024, promises to be a thrilling conclusion with all final events scheduled, including the much-anticipated 500-meter and 333-meter races.

Esteemed sports personalities such as Yogeshwar Dutt, PV Sindhu, and Harmanpreet Singh are expected to attend the event, adding to the excitement.

As the XIX National Speed & Figure Skating Championship progresses, the event continues to highlight the immense potential and growth of ice skating in India.

