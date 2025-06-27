Mixed Disability Series: England extend lead to 3-1 with 73-run win vs India

Worcester, June 27 Fine performances by opener J. Price (81, 60b, 10x4, 1x6) and pacer J. Dixon (5-11 in four overs) steered England to a comprehensive 73-run win over India in the fourth match of the Vitality I20 Mixed Disability Series and gain a 3-1 lead at the Worcestershire County Cricket Club ground here on Friday.

Choosing to bat first after winning the toss, England's Mixed Disability Team posted 172/4 in 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant knock by Price and vital cameos by Liam O'Brien (38, 23b, 6x4, 1x6) and A Brown (24, 17b, 3x4, 1x6).

Pacer Vivek Kumar, who took 3-30 in four overs, was the lone bright spot for the visitors.

With Dixon delivering a destructive opening spell, England then restricted India's Mixed Disability team to 99 for nine in 20 overs. India’s chase began on a disastrous note as they collapsed to a sorry-looking 32/7 in the 10th over, with Dixon taking three wickets in the fifth over.

Three wickets fell when the score was 17. Later, Narendra Mangore scored a valiant 46 to give India’s reply some respectability.

The next match of the historic series will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

The seven-game T20I series being played in England is a milestone moment for the athletes and the sport as a whole, calling for a wider range of acceptance and opportunities. In the previous game, India created history by winning in the last over at Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

In the previous match, India's Mixed Disability Team held its nerve and sealed a thrilling two-wicket win over England in the last over at Lord's in the third T20I.

The occasion was historic as it was the first-ever international Disability match at the 'Home of Cricket.' The date, venue and the result of the match all made for a tremendous coincidence- 42 years back, India, led by the legendary Kapil Dev, had clinched the 1983 World Cup on June 25, 1983, at Lord's.

Brief scores:

England 172/4 in 20 overs (J Price 81, Liam O'Brien 38; Vivek Kumar 3-30) beat India 99/9 in 20 overs (Narendra Mangore 46; J Dixon 5-11) by 73 runs.

