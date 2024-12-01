Nikhil Prabhu reveals Punjab FC’s winning formula, says unity is strength

New Delhi, Dec 1 Punjab FC have had an incredible start to life under their new head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis. The side is currently at fourth place in the ISL table and have been one of the teams to beat in just their second season in the league.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, defensive midfielder Nikhil Prabhu opened up on the secret behind Punjab FC’s start to the season, his national team ambitions, and more.

IANS: What have been the major changes this season under head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis?

NP: The coach has given me a lot of responsibilities playing a major position in the team. Okay. And these responsibilities are helping me a lot. And I love responsibilities like going on the aerial duels, then building up from behind, then being the main key when, you know, transitions are happening, you know, like that. So I have got a lot of responsibilities in the team. So that's what is helping me grow.”

As a team, we like to build up from the back and as much as we have the ball, it's less to defend. We are trying new things, new patterns in training, then we are trying to keep the ball. That's the best thing from last year. We were not keeping the ball. We were playing direct football and this year we are not playing according to the opponent. We are playing how we wanted to play and we are letting the opponent adapt to us”

IANS: What is the significance of the 3-0 win against defending ISL Cup champions Mumbai City FC?

NP: It was an important win because we lost the last two games, we had a loss against FC Goa before the big international break and after the international break we lost against NorthEast. It was important for the team for a long run because if you continuously have losses, it's like mentally you get sick, you are working hard, you are giving If we keep working hard, the losses will be there but we will have wins too.

You need to look at the future, what is ahead. And it was very important for me because it was a difficult game, but it was an easy one for me because I had my support, like my parents in the stands who are cheering me for 90 minutes. As a son, you always have a dream of making your parents proud. And it was that moment for me playing in front of them. And them cheering me because my parents have also worked very hard for me. And they were waiting for this moment that I would play in front of them and get the victory.

IANS: A video of Dimperis telling the team 'You are the best' did the rounds recently; how does that impact the team?

NP: The coach always tells us that we need to believe in ourselves and that we don't adapt to the opponents, the opponents have to adapt to us. He tells us that we are the best team in the league and that helps us motivate more. We are very good as a team, we may be very bad as individuals, but we are very good as a team.

"The team is the strength; unity is the strength. If one player does something wrong it's bad for the entire team, that's why he says we are the best team in the league, you know, he doesn't call anyone the best player in the league. We are the best team in the league is what we believe.

IANS: Do you believe a maiden national team call up is on the cards for you?

NP: I'm not thinking about it (national team call-up) because I am more focused on the club. if my club finishes in the top two there are high chances that I will be showing up more. If the club grows, I will grow. So that is what my thinking is, it goes both ways. We have the next window in March, I'm just more focused on the club side.

It depends on the coach, I have worked under Manolo for one and a half years, so he knows me well. And he's very happy. I met him after the FC Goa game and he was very happy with the progress I have made. I'm just doing my thing, what is in my hands like working hard and performing and I will let the coach decide.

IANS: You used to play as a central defender before you transitioned into a defensive midfielder last season. This season you’ve really grown into the role, so could you share how the process was like?

NP: I was playing as a centre back before And the coach last year helped me a lot in transforming from a centre back into a CDM. You know, now you can see my aggression being the last man in the team as a centre back. I couldn't go more aggressive to the tackles. I couldn't go for the duels more aggressively. So now as a CDM, you will see me more aggressive, breaking transitions, building up from behind. He made me believe a lot in that. And yes, slowly, if I keep working hard the same way, and I think I will, I can be the best one in the league

