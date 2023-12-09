Olympic champion Ren Ziwei returns to action at Short Track World Cup in Beijing

Beijing, Dec 9 Olympic champion Ren Ziwei marked his return to action at the ISU Short Track World Cup here, ending a hiatus of almost 600 days from international competition.

The 26-year-old was knocked out in the men's 1,500m and 500m (2) quarterfinals and is set to compete in repechages for both events on Saturday, reports Xinhua.

"I felt like I didn't perform well and there were some mistakes, but I am willing to accept my lows, and keep working hard and playing well every day," said Ren.

Ren also took part in the 5,000m relay event, aiding China in finishing second and advancing to the semifinals in six minutes and 50.699 seconds, just behind the Netherlands' time of 6:49.950.

"We are playing at home, so hopefully we can collaborate and win the gold medal," Ren commented after the relay.

Ren, who secured gold medals in the 1,000m and mixed relay at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in 2022, was sidelined for more than a year due to injuries.

"I have stood at the top, so I will not give up because of a short low, I believe in my own strength," said the Chinese ace, expressing his determination to compete in the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

This marks the third stop of the World Cup this season, and in addition to Ren, local favorites including Li Wenlong, Liu Shaoang, and Liu Shaolin are aiming for impressive results.

The renovated Capital Indoor Stadium, which served as the Beijing 2022 venue, drew a large number of spectators on the first day of the tournament.

Saturday is slated to award five gold medals including in the 1,500m, 500m (1), and mixed team relay.

