Pakistan to host South Africa for three-match women’s ODI series ahead of WC

Lahore, July 18 In preparation for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, Pakistan will host South Africa in a three-match 50-over series, with the games to be played on September 16, 19 and 22.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also said the side will play a three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin in early August. Following the home ODI series against South Africa, Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka to participate in ODI World Cup, where they are set to play their seven league-stage matches from October 2 to 24 in Colombo.

Should Pakistan qualify for the knockouts of ODI World Cup, their semi-final on October 29 and the final on November 2 will be held in Colombo. After this, Pakistan women’s international schedule will be majorly focused on preparing for the 2026 T20 World Cup in England, set to take place from June 12 to July 5.

Pakistan will tour South Africa for three ODIs (which begins their campaign in the ICC Women’s Championship 2025-29), and as many T20Is from February 7 to March 2, 2026. In April, Pakistan will host Zimbabwe for three ODIs, as part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2025-29, and three T20Is, scheduled to take place from April 24 to May 11.

Before travelling to England for the T20 World Cup, Pakistan team will play in a T20I tri-series in Ireland involving the hosts and the West Indies as the third team. “The upcoming season is significant, with major events such as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on the horizon.”

"Our international schedule has been designed to ensure thorough preparation, with quality opposition that will enable the players to perform well and contribute in the team’s success," said Rafia Haider, head of women’s cricket.

The PCB also said the women's Under-19 team is scheduled to play a national T20 tournament in Karachi from September 15 to October 6. The top performers of the tournament will be invited to a three-week skills development camp followed by the pre-departure camp ahead of a five-match T20I tour of Bangladesh in December.

"Our Pathways structure continues to evolve with the aim of building a strong future for Pakistan women’s cricket. The U19 T20 tournament, followed by the tour to Bangladesh will offer young players valuable exposure and an opportunity to develop the skills required at the international level," added Rafia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor