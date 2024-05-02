PCB panel wants Ihsanullah to undergo an intense rehabilitation plan post-elbow injury

Lahore, May 2 Pakistan’s fast bowler Ihsanullah will be out of action for the next six to 12 months as he continues to recover from a right elbow and shoulder injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday revealed that an independent three-member Medical Committee, comprising Rana Dilawaiz Nadeem, Mumraiz Naqshband and Javed Akram, has been tasked with reviewing the handling of fast bowler Ihsanullah’s right elbow injury and recommending next steps.

“Ihsanullah should continue with aggressive physiotherapy and rehabilitation of right elbow and shoulder. Surgery may be the last option if he does not recover in six to 12 months,” said the report.

In addition to recommending the treatment plan, the Medical Committee has also identified and highlighted delays in the diagnosis of Ihsanullah’s injury and inappropriate prescription of treatment, as well as non-compliance by the fast bowler with the prescribed rehabilitation plan.

Ihsanullah sustained an elbow injury in April 2023 during Pakistan’s white-ball series against New Zealand and has been out of action since then.

Meanwhile, PCB's Director of Medical and Sports Sciences, Sohail Saleem has tendered his resignation, which has been accepted by the PCB.

“The committee concludes that Ihsanullah’s condition of right elbow pain was not addressed, treated and operated appropriately. There was a delay in reaching the clinical diagnoses and investigations. He did not receive a formal rehabilitation process as required by his condition,” the report said.

“His surgery was planned hurriedly without any specialist review and preoperative assessment,” the report further added.

Furthermore, the Medical Committee also conducted reviews on the cases of Arshad Iqbal, Zeeshan Zameer, and women’s cricketer Shawal Zulfikar.

Regarding Arshad, the committee recommended a two-month rehabilitation programme, while for Zeeshan, the committee suggested the bowler undergo examination by a foot and ankle specialist. As for Shawal, the committee suggested conducting a CT scan of her right shoulder before proposing any further course of action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor