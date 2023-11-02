PokerBaazi crowns champions of 2nd 'Greatest of All Tournaments' with Rs 10 cr prize pool

New Delhi, Nov 1 PokerBaazi has announced the conclusion of one of India’s Poker tournaments, the Greatest of All Tournaments (G.O.A.T). Almost 17,000 entries battled out and showcased their skills with Arun Vijay Mutgi, an IT consultant from Bengaluru, emerging as the champion and claiming the title of G.O.A.T.

The second edition of tournament witnessed players competing for prize money using their skills to win. Witnessing duels between the exceptional and celebrated players from the Indian poker realm, the final table saw a thrilling 9-hour showdown, with Arun Vijay Mutgi securing the top spot by winning INR 1.5 Crore along with Sreekanth KN from Kerala claiming the second spot by winning Rs 1.5 cr as well.

Arun Vijay Mutgi, overjoyed with his performance, shared “I have been playing poker for a decade and over the course of time, I have realized and understood that one needs to continuously focus on bettering skills as well as continuously evaluating every play. This, I believe, significantly contributed towards my growth in Poker and ultimately helped me win the title. I am elated to have shared the stage with such respected poker players and thankful for PokerBaazi for providing platforms like The Greatest of all Tournaments that gives opportunities to budding player like me to also showcase my talent on such a scale.”

Commenting on the conclusion of the tournament and congratulating the winner, Navkiran Singh, Founder and CEO at Baazi Games shared, “It is heartening to see the way online gaming, especially Poker has evolved and gained acceptance in the country as a mind sport. The skill aspect continues to play a pivotal role in fueling the growth of this mind sport. I am elated to witness the game’s popularity and how the sport is helping the masses include similar skill set and cognitive abilities in their life.”

“Heartiest congratulations to Arun Vijay Mutgi for being crowned as the tournament champion as well as other podium finishers. I am certain that we will see these participants soon represent India in various global Poker tournaments.” Added Navkiran Singh.

The tournament saw record participation from Maharashtra and Delhi with Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Haryana making it to the top-10 states. PokerBaazi is diligently working towards fostering the Poker community in India and G.O.A.T. is one of such tournaments that unearths talent across the country through this platform. It also extends multiple free roll, micro and major tournaments that encourages players to harness their skills and compete with the best poker players across the country.

