Portugal, Ronaldo lift second UEFA Nations League title with penalty-shootout win vs Spain

Munich, June 9 Cristiano Ronaldo broke down into tears as he watched Portugal become the first nation to win the UEFA Nations League twice, edging Spain 5-3 on penalties following a thrilling 2-2 draw in Munich. The Portuguese striker scored his side’s second equaliser before having to go off the field with an injury.

In a frenetic final, both sides showed attacking intent from the outset. João Neves fired narrowly wide inside five minutes, while Spain responded with near misses from Pedri and Nico Williams. The breakthrough came in the 21st minute when Martin Zubimendi tapped home after Portugal failed to clear Lamine Yamal’s cross.

Portugal hit back quickly. Nuno Mendes, engaged in a fascinating duel with Yamal, surged past Oscar Mingueza and rifled home his first international goal just five minutes later to restore parity.

Spain regained the lead on the stroke of half-time through Mikel Oyarzabal, who latched onto Pedri’s perfectly-timed pass and clipped a composed finish beyond Diogo Costa to make it 2-1.

The second half saw Portugal grow into the game following the introduction of Rúben Neves and Nelson Semedo. Their pressure paid off just after the hour mark when Cristiano Ronaldo, scoring his 938th career goal, volleyed in Nuno Mendes’ deflected cross to level the scores again at 2-2.

Despite Ronaldo limping off late in regulation time, Portugal pressed in extra time. Semedo scuffed a good chance wide, and Rafael Leao’s pace troubled Spain’s defence. Diogo Jota’s late header was the closest either side came to a winner.

The drama continued into the penalty shoot-out. Both sides converted their first three spot-kicks before Diogo Costa dived to his right to deny Álvaro Morata. Ruben Neves then stepped up and smashed in the decisive penalty to secure Portugal's second Nations League title.

