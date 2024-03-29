Rajasthan Cricket Association executive dissolved; Ad-hoc committee formed

Jaipur, March 29 Rajasthan government has dissolved the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) executive following complaints of alleged irregularities in the state body.

The Cooperative Registrar, Archana Singh has dissolved the existing committee late on Thursday night and has also formed an ad hoc committee in which BJP MLA and treasurer of Sriganganagar District Cricket Association, Jaideep Bihani has been made the coordinator.

Also, state health minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar's son Dhananjay Singh, Pali District Cricket Association secretary Dharamvir Singh, Jhunjhunu District Cricket Association secretary Harishchandra Singh, Bikaner District Cricket Association secretary Ratan Singh and Alwar District Cricket Association secretary Pawan Goyal have been made the members of the committee.

Now, the RCA executive elections will be conducted within 3 months after the Lok Sabha polls under the supervision of a five-member ad hoc committee of RCA in which candidates can contest elections on all 6 posts including the president.

BJP Sports Cell convenor and Dausa Cricket Association Secretary Brij Kishore Upadhyay said that the government has ended the ongoing looting and dictatorship in Rajasthan cricket by dissolving the existing executive. There was a lot of corruption in the Rajasthan Cricket Association during the tenure of the previous Congress government in which the president, secretary and other officials were also included. Now there will be a fair investigation against them. Only then will the players and sports lovers of Rajasthan get justice.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Sports Council had taken action against RCA on February 22 for financial irregularities and violation of rules and sealed the RCA office. Afterwards, the Rajasthan Cricket Association also presented its stand in the Cooperative Department on February 29, March 4, March 12 and March 19.

During this, the officials of the RCA said that the documents could not be submitted because the office was sealed. Expressing displeasure over the fact, the investigating officer had given the RCA officials the last chance to present their side till March 28 and hence came the action on Thursday night, said officials.

