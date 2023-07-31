Rally of Coimbatore: Team CSM celebrates remarkable triumph, bags six trophies

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)[India], July 31 : Chetan Shivram Motorsports (CSM), the adrenaline-fueled force of rallying enthusiasts, is basking in the glory of a spectacular outing, showcasing their prowess and determination in the motorsport arena at the National Rally Championship 2023, in Coimbatore which (popularly called Rally of Coimbatore) was held on July 28 and July 30, 2023.

The team demonstrated exceptional skill and spirit, capturing an impressive haul of six trophies across various categories. With unparalleled performances, they proved their mettle, with two phenomenal wins in the INRC 3 and JIRNC categories by the dynamic duo of Jahaan Singh Gill and co-driver Suraj Prasad.

The much-anticipated event, featuring a fierce lineup of competitors from different car categories, witnessed Jahaan Singh Gill and Suraj Prasad conquer the INRC 3 and JIRNC categories, respectively. Their audacious performance was nothing short of inspiring, overcoming challenging odds and even outshining cars from higher categories to secure the 6th overall position.

In a display of unyielding grit and finesse, Ruthuparna Vivek, along with co-driver Athreya Kousgi, emerged victorious in the fiercely contested INRC 4 category. Their synergy and skill on the tracks were truly exemplary.

Further adding to the laurels, Nikeetaa Takkale and her co-driver Venu Rameshkumar delivered an outstanding performance, clinching the second spot in the Women’s category and securing a commendable third position in JINRC. Jayanth Somanathan with codriver R Rajashekar secured second place in the Gypsy challenge.

Team CSM would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to Vamcy Merla for the unwavering support and mentorship provided to the team. Vamcy Merla's encouragement and dedication have been instrumental in nurturing the talents of young motorsport enthusiasts, enabling them to chase their dreams with conviction and passion.

The team's success would not have been possible without the collective effort, determination, and teamwork displayed by all members. Team CSM remains committed to promoting motorsport and inspiring the next generation of racers.

"We are thrilled with the exceptional performance of Team CSM in this outing. Their triumph is a testament to their unwavering dedication and passion for motorsport. We are immensely proud of their achievements and look forward to witnessing their continued success in the future," said Vamcy Merla, expressing his delight in the team's accomplishments.

As the dust settles on this unforgettable rally event, Team CSM stands tall, holding their heads high with pride. They have proven that the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie combined with skill and determination can conquer even the toughest challenges on the racetrack.

