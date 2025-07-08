Seoni's rising star: Uday Parte reaps reward of six years of hard work with bumper PKL contract

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 8 : The moment Uday Parte's name echoed through the Pro Kabaddi Season 12 League Player Auction hall on June 1 as the second most expensive player from Category D, the 23-year-old from Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, felt a surge of emotions he could barely contain.

"Nothing was going on in my mind at that time, I was just thinking, taking it all in, that's it," he recalled with humility about the life-changing moment that would see him don the Jaipur Pink Panthers jersey for the upcoming campaign, as quoted from a press release by PKL.

For Uday, the journey to professional kabaddi began in the most traditional way - following in his elder brother's footsteps. "My elder brother plays Kabaddi, so from there, I went to the ground with my brother," he explained.

What started as brotherly companionship on the ground would eventually evolve into a six-year journey that has now culminated in his first PKL contract. Unlike many professional athletes who begin their sporting careers in childhood, Uday's kabaddi journey started relatively late and said, "At that time, I was in school at the age of 17."

Despite the late start, his progress was rapid and determined. After playing locally in Seoni, he made his mark at the Junior National level in 2021, which opened doors to academy training and All India tournaments.

The auction day brought unexpected fortune when Jaipur Pink Panthers, his favourite team, showed faith in his abilities and added, "The team trusted me so much, so I have to play well anyway."

Uday reflects on the responsibility that comes with being a high-value pick. His first instinct after the auction was to share the moment with those who mattered most: "First of all, I called my father, and then I called my coach."

His coach, Mahesh Gaur from Jabalpur, has been instrumental in his development. Gaur, who has played for teams like Bengal Warriorz, Patna Pirates, and UP Yoddhas, provides Uday with the professional guidance needed to transition from domestic tournaments to the PKL stage.

The choice of Jaipur Pink Panthers wasn't just about the auction outcome - it was a team he had long admired and revealed, "Jaipur is my favourite team. I'm grateful for the trust they've shown in me by bringing me into their squad."

Under head coach Narender Redhu, Uday has found the professional environment he needs to flourish. Having met the coach about 20 days after the player auction, he shared the confidence instilled in him: "The head coach motivates me a lot. He said that he trusts me a lot and that I play the same way, and that's it." This trust from the coaching staff has translated into self-belief.

The presence of senior players like Nitin Rawal and Nitin Kumar Dhankar provides Uday with the learning environment he values, and said, "All the seniors are good here. They have a lot of experience, and this helps a lot. They help youngsters like me with important knowledge and then tells us what to do."

This mentorship is crucial for a player making his PKL debut, especially one carrying the expectations that come with being an expensive auction pick. The moment when Uday steps onto the mat wearing the Jaipur Pink Panthers jersey will mark not just a personal milestone but a representation of dreams realised through persistence and discipline.

"Just take God's name, and work as hard as I can, and just play well," he said about his mindset for that crucial debut moment.

As he prepares to make his mark in PKL Season 12, the young raider from Seoni carries with him not just the hopes of his hometown, but the dreams of countless aspiring kabaddi players who see in his story the possibility of their own transformation from local grounds to professional glory.

