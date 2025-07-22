Sneh Rana hails Sree Charani, Kranti Goud ahead of ODI series decider

Chester-le-Street, July 21 India all-rounder Sneh Rana has lavished praise on young bowlers N. Sree Charani and Kranti Goud, crediting their seamless transition into international cricket amid the absence of senior pacers Renuka Singh Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar.

The two rising stars have impressed on India’s ongoing tour of England, playing key roles in both the T20I and ODI series.

Sree Charani, a standout performer in the five-match T20I series, which India clinched 3-2, claimed 10 wickets and consistently posed problems for the English batters. Goud, meanwhile, has contributed three wickets in the ongoing ODI series, which stands locked at 1-1 ahead of the final game.

Speaking on the eve of the decider, Rana expressed her admiration for both bowlers.

“Charani is a really great bowler. She has performed very well in the domestic season and in the WPL. Her speciality is the number of revolutions she puts on the ball. It is fantastic to see,” said Rana.

“She has a high arm action. Whenever she comes to bowl, it always feels like she will take a wicket immediately. She has a good knowledge of her skills, so it feels good to have a conversation with her,” she added.

Rana acknowledged that while Charani and Goud may be short on international experience, their success in domestic cricket and the Women’s Premier League has equipped them with the confidence to thrive at the highest level.

“In terms of international cricket, I would say there is less experience. But otherwise, they have got a lot of experience in domestic cricket. Kranti Goud has been doing really well, even in the WPL,” she said. “It’s a very simple conversation with them — whatever confidence you show there, you have to do the same thing in international cricket.”

The Indian team, she added, is focused on the present challenge rather than being burdened by future goals like the World Cup.

“We are not thinking much about the future. Obviously, the World Cup is impending. It is an important year. But presently, what are we doing, what are we working on, and are we able to execute it or not? That is important.”

On her own bowling approach, Rana stressed the importance of partnerships over fixed roles.

“It’s not important where you are bowling from. What’s important is how you bowl in partnership. My mindset has always been to take wickets first, and we prepare ourselves in the nets in the same way.

"First of all, we go for wickets. But on the other hand, how you contain is also important — because when you contain, automatically there is pressure on the opponent, and that brings wickets,” she added.

With a shot at a rare ODI series win in England, India’s blend of youth and experience is eager to make it count.

