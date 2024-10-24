South Africa climb to fourth spot in WTC standings after win over Bangladesh

Dhaka, Oct 24 South Africa have climbed to fourth spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings after a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test on Thursday.

The Proteas improved their point-percentage to 47.62 with the victory, which helped them jump over New Zealand and England and take fourth place on the standings.

Bangladesh’s loss sees their point-percentage drop to 30.56 and they continue to languish in seventh place with India and Australia still remaining in the top two spots on the standings.

Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bat first but the decision backfired as South Africa’s pacers and spinners thrived in favourable conditions, bowling out Bangladesh for a mere 106. Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj each claimed three wickets.

Bangladesh’s spinners fought back, with Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan sharing seven wickets between them. However, a resilient century from Kyle Verreynne, supported by Mulder (54) and Dane Piedt (32), helped South Africa build a commanding 202-run lead.

In the third innings, South Africa’s bowlers, led by Rabada, once again dominated, reducing Bangladesh to 112/6. Mehidy Hasan (97) offered strong resistance, forming crucial partnerships with the lower order to push the total to 307. Rabada ended with impressive figures of 6/46, his best in Asia.

Chasing 106, South Africa faced little difficulty, with Tony de Zorzi (41) and Tristan Stubbs (30*) guiding them to a seven-wicket victory.

The second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa will be played from October 29 in Chattogram.

