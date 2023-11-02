Sports minister Anurag Thakur presents cash awards to para-athletes for remarkable performance in Asian Para Games

New Delhi [India], November 2 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur presented cash awards to para-athletes on Thursday for their exceptional performances in India's record-breaking performance in the recently concluded 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

India ended their Asian Para Games campaign with a total of 111 medals, comprising 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze medals. India finished fifth in the medal tally, winning 55 medals in athletics itself, with 18 golds, 17 silvers, and 20 bronze.

Anurag Thakur congratulated the athletes for their remarkable performances and awarded them with a cash prize.

"4th Edition of #AsianParaGames have been historic, memorable and inspiring for the nation with consistent and commendable performance from the entire contingent. I am delighted to confer Cash Awards for the Asian Para Games 2022 to our Champion Athletes in acknowledgement of their relentless hard work, dedication, perseverance and benchmark set for the nation. Gold Medal (Individual) Awardees 1. @sumit_javelin

- Gold Medal (Para-Athletics) 2. @nishad_hj

- Gold Medal (Para-Athletics) 3. @neerajy31401032

- 2 Gold Medals (Para-Athletics) 4. @shailesh_jumper

- Gold Medal (Para-Athletics)," Anurag Thakur said in a post on X.

Earlier in the week he also interacted and spent quality time with the medallists of the Asian Para Games 2022. Sheetal Devi (Para-Archer), Rakesh Kumar (Para-Archer), Suraj (Para-Archer), Bhavina Patel (Para-TT), Ekta Bhyan (Para-Athletics), Nishad Kumar (Para-Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Para-Badminton), Krishna Nagar (Para-Badminton) along with the Coaches met with the Minister at his residence

In para-badminton, India won four gold and silver each, rounding up its tally of 21 medals in this discipline with 13 bronze as well.

India also clinched 7 medals in archery 2 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze. The country won 6 para-shooting medals 2 gold, silver and bronze each.

In chess, India won 8 medals 2 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze. India also won 4 medals 1 gold and silver apiece and 2 bronze in para-canoe and 3 medals in para-lifting, a silver and 2 bronze. The country also clinched a silver and bronze apiece in para-judo, and 2 bronze in para table-tennis.

