Spotlight on Asiad medallist Vishnu Vardhan, Rashmika Bhamidipaty in tennis nationals

New Delhi, Sep 24 Focus will be on multiple Asian Games medallist Vishnu Vardhan, top seed Prajwal Dev and defending champion Rashmikaa S. Bhamidipaty, who will headline the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship from September 28 to October 12 at the DLTA Complex here.

India’s biggest and most prestigious domestic tennis tournament will witness the participation of exciting talents from various parts of the country fighting for the coveted crowns. The tournament has seen the participation of some of India’s top tennis stars in the past editions including Rohan Bopanna, Somdev Devvarman, Yuki Bhambri, Sania Mirza and Rutuja Bhosale among many others.

The prestigious Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship is also the only single full-group national championship covering categories that include: Men and women along with U-18, U-16, and U-14 events for boys and girls.

S.D. Prajwal Dev is the top seed in the men's singles event, while Rashmikaa S. Bhamidipaty will defend her title in the women's singles category. The tournament will also feature some top names including Vishnu Vardhan and Riya Bhatia.

"We are excited to announce the 29th edition of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, providing opportunities for the nation's talent through this tournament. Over the years, we’ve seen many players build successful careers as a result, highlighting the tournament's increasing prominence. I wish all the players the best of luck and encourage them to fully seize this opportunity to showcase their skills," said Ajay S Shriram, Chairman & Sr Managing Director, DCM Shriram Ltd.

He added, “This year, under the auspices of the DCM Shriram Foundation, the philanthropic arm of DCM Shriram Ltd, we are excited to announce a Tennis scholarship of ₹25,000 each for the winners and runners-up in the U16 and U14 singles events, aimed at supporting emerging young talent.”

The opening week of the tournament will feature men, women, U-18 boys and U-18 girls singles and doubles categories as the qualifying rounds are scheduled to take place on September 28 and 29 while the main draw will be played from September 30 to October 5. The Boys and Girls Under-16 & Under-14 category matches will be played from October 6 to 12.

Since entering tennis in 1992 by organising the Tennis Championship of Delhi state, DCM Shriram Ltd. has been contributing to the growth of Indian tennis and providing encouragement to budding tennis players with an opportunity to exhibit their skills in the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship.

Besides the prestigious titles, the winners will also be awarded prize money as the event has a total prize pool of over Rs 21.55 lakh. Kit Allowance in the junior categories is also up for grabs.

