Star bodybuilder Cedric McMillan dies due to a heart attack at the age of 44

American bodybuilder Cedric McMillan has passed away at the age of 44 as per a Zee News report. The 2017 Arnold Classic champion pro bodybuilder suffered a heart attack while on the treadmill, the report added. McMillan had earlier opened up about his past heart-related issues and “near-death experience” in 2021. Notably, the details of the cause of his death have not been confirmed officially. Due to his health issues, the bodybuilder had been postponing his return to competitive bodybuilding. He was an active service member in the US Army.

In an interview with GI in November 2021, McMillan said he had tested positive for Covid-19 in 2020, which led to heart and breathing issues. Later he started having trouble breathing and was also diagnosed with Pneumonia, HITC report said citing McMillan. He was also put on life support. Recalling the incident then, he had said, “I was almost dead. ”Post his recovery, he returned to guest pose at the Armed Forces National 2021.McMillan became a professional bodybuilder in 2009, before going on to win a string of competitions culminating in the 2017 Arnold Classic, named after bodybuilder, actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Arnold Sports Festival, which organises the Arnold Classic, said it was "heartbroken" to learn of McMillan's death. "Known for his larger than life personality, his infectious smile, a gentle heart, and a sense of humour that was loved by fellow competitors and fans alike, Cedric will be deeply missed," an Instagram post said.