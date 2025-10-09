Team India bonds over dinner at Gambhir’s home ahead of Delhi Test

New Delhi, Oct 9 In a heartwarming gesture of camaraderie and team spirit, India head coach Gautam Gambhir hosted a special dinner for the national men’s cricket team and support staff at his residence in Delhi.

The informal gathering came just ahead of the second and final Test against the West Indies, scheduled to start at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday (October 10).

The get-together offered players a welcome breather after their emphatic win in the opening Test in Ahmedabad. Among those in attendance were India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul. Several other squad members and members of the coaching unit also joined in the evening of relaxed camaraderie.

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla was present as well, lending a formal touch to the otherwise casual event. Sources described the atmosphere as cheerful and engaging, with conversations flowing freely as the team celebrated their recent triumph and discussed the challenges ahead.

Gambhir’s move has been widely applauded across the cricket fraternity for reinforcing the value of togetherness within the national setup. The former India opener, known for his fierce competitiveness, has often emphasised the importance of building trust and friendship off the field to achieve consistency and excellence on it.

As the Indian team gears up for the decisive Delhi Test, the mood within the camp remains upbeat. With confidence high and team spirit strengthened by Gambhir’s gesture, the hosts will aim to maintain their dominance and seal a 2–0 series win over the West Indies.

For Team India, the evening wasn’t merely about a shared meal—it was a celebration of collective effort, unity, and the drive to keep succeeding as one.

