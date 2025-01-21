U19 WC: India crush host Malaysia by 10 wickets

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 21 Defending champions India continued their dominance in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup as they thrashed host Malaysia by 10 wickets to secure their second successive win in Group A on Tuesday.

India won the toss and elected to bowl yet again to make the most of the overcast conditions. Riding on Vaishnavi Sharma's scintillating bowling show, India bowled out the hosts for a mere 31 in 14.3 overs. She also clinched a hat-trick and was named Player of the Match.

In reply, openers G Trisha (27 not out) and Kamalini G (four not out) helped India secure the chase within three overs with all wickets intact.

Bowling first seamer Joshitha VJ backed her skipper's call, trapping Malaysia's opener Nuni leg before for a duck. A run out off a no-ball ended Nur Aliya's stay at the crease before Aayushi Shukla's double strike in the fifth over got Malaysia to four down before they had crossed even 15.

Vaishnavi continued the left-arm spin dominance, getting skipper Nur Dania Syuhada (1) caught and bowling Nuriman (2) off her first seven balls. Vaishnavi continued to menace the hosts, getting a hat-trick in her final over, to finish with the figures of 5-5. Malaysia were bowled out for 31.

Last week, the defending champions India kicked off their title defense with a thumping nine-wicket win over the West Indies.

Brief scores: Malaysia 31/10 in 14.3 overs (Nur Aliya Hairun 5; Vaishnavi Sharma 5-5) lost to India 32/0 in 2.5 overs (Gongadi Trisha 27, G Kamalini 4) by 10 wickets.

