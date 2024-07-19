Vedanta Half Marathon's 19th edition set to kickstart in October

New Delhi [India], July 19 : The 19th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024 is all set to start in the national capital, where participants from around the globe will unite, championing the transformative power this event has for everyone.

"Inspiring to go beyond convention, beyond what's expected, beyond what's possible. Every participant will bring forth and add a unique colour to all the celebrations on the third Sunday of October this year - AaRangDeDilli," a press release by Delhi Half Marathon stated.

On Thursday, Procam International announced the opening of registrations for the event, which is to be held on October 20. Registrations for the physical and virtual races of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will commence on Friday.

The World Athletics Gold Label Race, with USD 260,000 in prize money, will feature some of the fastest athletes competing alongside amateurs from across the globe.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Arora, the Commissioner of Delhi Police, said, "The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is a community event that unites the whole of Delhi. the best thing about the Marathon is that we compete against ourselves, so kudos to Procam International, Vedanta, and all the event stakeholders."

Excited to continue the association, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd said, "It is that time of the year when the entire nation comes together to run for a cause, #RunforZeroHunger, at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. For every kilometre run, we will contribute one meal and this year our aim is 5 million meals. Let's come together and run to create a brighter, hunger-free future for India."

Asian Games 2022 Silver medalist Ancy Josan Edappilly showed her support for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. The U-21 Women's Long Jump record holder won four gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 4X100 relay in the recently concluded Khela India Youth Games.

Ancy Sojan, who graced the occasion, said, "I am very proud to be a part of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon as a PUMA athlete. This event has been going on for 19 years now, and that is a very big thing for aspiring Indian long-distance runners as well as the people of Delhi. With the progress that the Indian sports scene has seen over the years, it is no surprise to see the massive support and love that the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has received over the years, and this time as well. And with another Olympics around the corner, hopefully, that will inspire more runners to make their presence felt."

The Half Marathon and the Police Cup will start at 5:00 am, followed by the Elite Men and Women Race at 7:00 am. The Champions with Disability & Senior Citizen Run at 7:05 am and the Great Delhi Run at 9:00 am. All the above race categories will start and end at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Open 10K will begin at 7:50 a.m. from Sansad Marg and end at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Registrations for all physical race categoriesHalf Marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run (4.5 km), Senior Citizens' Run (2.5 km), and Champions with Disability Run (2.5 km)will start on Friday, July 19th, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Registration will stay open until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2024, or until all spots are filled, whichever comes first.

To encourage more women to join, a limited number of spots are reserved for those who can't provide a timing certificate or don't meet the timing requirements listed on the event website, the release stated.

"We are thrilled to announce registrations for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, an event that continues to push the boundaries of athletic excellence and community engagement. This nineteen-year legacy has carved a way for inclusivity, philanthropy, and sustainable practices. United by a common purpose, and with the support of all stakeholders, we intend to scale new heights this year," said Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor