Vidarbha Pro T20 League: NECO Master Blaster get second win, beat Nagpur Heroz by 14-run

Nagpur, June 9 R Sanjay starred with the ball while Aryan Meshram and Adhyayan Daga smashed fifties as NECO Master Blaster defeated Nagpur Heroz by 14 runs in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League.

With this win, NECO Master Blaster registered their second win of the ongoing season. They will now face Orange Tigers on Tuesday before facing Pagariya Strikers on Wednesday.

Neco Master Blaster put on a dominant batting display in the first innings, posting a formidable total of 199/6 in their allotted 20 overs in the ongoing Vidarbha Pro T20 League. Opening the innings, Aryan Meshram set the tone with a composed 64 off 48 balls, striking five boundaries and two sixes.

His partner Adhyayan Daga was the aggressor, smashing a quickfire 58 off just 33 deliveries with six fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 175.8. The duo stitched together a solid partnership that laid the foundation for a big total.

Middle-order cameos from R Sanjay (20 off 16), skipper Jitesh Sharma (16 off 9), and Addhyan Rauthan (9 off 6) kept the momentum going. Kartik Rathod provided fireworks at the end with a blistering 15 off just 4 balls, including two sixes. Despite losing a few wickets in the death overs, Neco Master Blaster closed strongly with 199/6 on the board.

Chasing a daunting target of 200, Nagpur Heroz put up a valiant effort but ultimately fell short by 15 runs, finishing at 185/9 in their 20 overs against a well-disciplined Neco Master Blaster bowling attack.

Siddhesh Wath provided a solid start at the top, scoring 51 off 35 balls with three boundaries and two sixes. He was supported by Parth Rekhade, who played a brisk knock of 39 off just 23 balls, keeping the chase alive in the middle overs before eventually losing the match.

R Sanjay was the standout bowler for Neco Master Blaster, picking up five crucial wickets to derail Nagpur Heroz’s chase. Despite the late-order resistance, the asking rate proved too steep, and Heroz ended their innings at 185/9, falling just short of the mark.

