Virat fever hits Delhi as fans chant ‘Kohli, Kohli’ after RCB win WPL title

New Delhi, March 17 The crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium erupted with chants of “Kohli Kohli” as soon as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 title, here on Sunday.

The long-used phrase of 'Ee Sala Cup Namde', which translates to 'this year the cup is ours', and the ridicule around it came to an end as a far-fetched dream finally became a reality for RCB in winning their first-ever WPL title and become just the second winners in the history of the competition.

Speaking to IANS, some fans believed that RCB would win the IPL 2024 title as well. "Now that the women won it, the men's side too will lift the title," said one of the fans.

Earlier, spinners Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Molineux, and Asha Sobhana took nine wickets between them while Ellyse Perry showed calmness with an unbeaten 35 to help RCB win the WPL 2024 title with an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

