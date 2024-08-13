"We Are Getting Date After Date": Mahavir Phogat Reacts to CAS Delay in Vinesh Phogat's Case (Watch Video)

Mahavir Phogat, the uncle of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, has expressed frustration over the delay by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in announcing its verdict on her appeal for a joint silver medal in the women’s 50kg freestyle event at the Paris Olympics. The CAS committee is now scheduled to deliver its decision on August 16 at 9:30 p.m. IST. Vinesh was disqualified from the event after being found overweight by 100 grams prior to her gold medal match.

"The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 pm (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024," IOA said in a statement released on Tuesday.

"Hence, the scheduled zoom meeting with IOA president PT Usha and Senior Counsel Harish Salve has been postponed," it further added.

"We had been waiting for the verdict for the last 5-6 days. We had been expecting the result but we are getting date after date. We will wait for the CAS decision and accept it. 140 crore Indians are waiting for the verdict, and we hope the decision is in our favour. When Vinesh returns, we will welcome her like a gold medallist," Mahavir Phogat said in reaction to the delay.