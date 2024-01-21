"We could have been a bit calmer": Chirag Shetty following India Open men's doubles loss

New Delhi [India], January 21 : Following their India Open men's doubles final loss, Chirag Shetty, one-half of the popular men's badminton duo with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, said that they could have played more calmly and gave away some easy points.

The star men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended their India Open 2024 campaign as runners-up following a loss to reigning World Champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae from South Korea at Delhi on Sunday. Satwiksairaj-Chirag lost the match by 21-15, 11-21, 18-21. The Indian pair managed to take the first game but lost the second game in a one-sided manner. In the last game, they put up a fight but lost it.

Chirag said during the press conference after the game, "We could have been a bit more calmer. It was quite difficult to make a comeback in the second game and then we focussed on the third game. We gave away too many easy points and could not make a comeback from there on."

Satwik remarked that their opponents played like they had nothing to lose.

"They played like nothing to lose Game. In the second game, they got the confidence and in the third game it was pretty neck to neck," he said.

Both expressed that this win, coming on home soil, will motivate them to do better in future tournaments.

"Personally feel losing sometimes is better than winning. We played three finals and lost to them. I always think what matters is that we need to play. 2024 we wanted to hit the podium. Next few days we take off and then focus on All England and Paris. We are disappointed with the loss but happy because this loss on home soil will motivate us to play better in upcoming big tournaments," said Satwik.

Satwik said that it was a big dream to win the India Open in front of the home crowd.

"This time it was like even if we lose the Malaysia Open first round then it is fine but we have to win the India Open," he added.

Chirag said that they want to do well in the upcoming Asian Team Championships and also perform well in the Thomas Cup as defending champions, which will be held in China from April-May this year.

"We have made comebacks and opponents have also made comebacks against us. I think what is important is to come back after a loss. We have the confidence, our main aim is to do well at main events," he added.

This is 'Sat-Chi' registering their third successive loss in a tournament final. Before this, they lost in the final of the Malaysia Open early in January and the China Masters event in November last year.

The famed Indian badminton duo was honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the country's highest sporting honour, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu earlier in January.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag, popularly known as 'Sat-Chi' secured three Badminton World Federation (BWF) titles this year, the Swiss Open, the Indonesia Open and the Korea Open. They also won India's historic first-ever badminton gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and also the Asian Championships gold in April.

The duo in October became the first doubles pair in Indian badminton history to be ranked at world number one in BWF rankings. Back in 2022, the Indian shuttlers were a part of the country's historic, game-changing Thomas Cup win. They also bagged medals at the Commonwealth Games Gold in Birmingham and a Bronze at the World Championships.

