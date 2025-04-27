‘We left it all out but it wasn’t to be’: Bellingham on Copa del Rey final loss

New Delhi, April 27 Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham took to social media to express his feelings after their 2-3 loss against FC Barcelona at La Cartuja on Sunday (IST).

Unlike the preceding two El Clasicos this season, which Barcelona emphatically conquered with score lines of 4-0 and 5-2 in La Liga and the final of Supercopa de Espana, Madrid fought back valiantly after going 0-1 down to a superb strike by Pedri before Mbappe’s free-kick equalised proceedings.

Aurelien Tchouameni’s header saw Madrid nudge ahead before Ferran Torres rounded past Thibaut Courtois in goal to force extra time where Jules Kounde’s clean hit saw the ball find the bottom corner from outside the box to seal a special 3-2 victory for the Catalonians.

“We left it all out but it wasn’t to be. 5 more finals now, we’ve to give everything we have. Hala Madrid, hasta la muerte (Which roughly translates to Real Madrid, until death)," Bellingham wrote on his Instagram story.

With European and Domestic Cup glory out of question for Real, their only shot of winning a trophy this season, before the FIFA Club World Cup, is the La Liga title. They currently sit three points behind Barca and will be facing them again on May 11 in what could be the title decider.

Bellingham's midfield partner, Tchouameni, also took to social media and said, "They celebrate our losses like we ain’t gon win again. We will be back"

Despite a spectacular game for the fans, the El Clasico turned somewhat fiery in the closing exchanges when Antonio Rudiger and his Real teammates reacted angrily to a foul given against Mbappe shortly before the final whistle. Rudiger was so angry at the decision, and he appeared to throw an object towards the referee De Burgos Bengoetxea.

The defender was then shown a red card, as were Vazquez and Bellingham, after the trio attempted to protest. Having been sent off, Rudiger was restrained by his teammates and was prevented from reaching the match official.

