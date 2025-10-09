Women's World Cup: India's matches against Australia, England go sold out

New Delhi, Oct 9 The ongoing Women's World Cup is gaining momentum as host India's upcoming marquee round-robin matches against defending champions Australia and England have officially sold out, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday.

According to an ICC release, all available tickets for the India vs Australia clash in Visakhapatnam on October 12 and the India vs England match in Indore on October 19 have been snapped up by fans. In total, 15,087 tickets were sold for the Australia fixture and 17,859 for the England encounter, both now listed as sold out.

However, the ongoing match between India and South Africa at Vizag has plenty of vacant seats, with spectators expected to fill the stadium later in the day.

The surge in ticket sales follows a landmark opening match in Guwahati, where 22,843 spectators turned up for India vs Sri Lanka, the highest-ever attendance for a group-stage fixture at an ICC Women’s event. The previous record was 15,935 fans for India vs Pakistan in Dubai during the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Demand continues to grow as the tournament unfolds. India’s two remaining group stage fixtures, against New Zealand and Bangladesh at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, are nearing full capacity. The India vs New Zealand fixture on October 23 (Thursday) is already 90 per cent sold, while 82 per cent of seats have been filled for the India vs Bangladesh match on October 26.

The eight-team tournament, returning to India after 12 years and marking the first ICC Women’s global tournament in the sub-continent since the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2016, began with a blockbuster in Guwahati on September 30.

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta said he was delighted at the sale of tickets and hoped the crowds will enjoy upcoming matches across venues.

“We saw this World Cup as an opportunity to deepen the connection between fans and the women’s game. The decision to make tickets accessible, starting at just INR 100, was rooted in our belief that stadiums should be full of energy and enthusiasm for the world’s best athletes,” he said.

“The turnout in Guwahati and the early sell-outs in Indore and Vizag show how far the women’s game has come, and how much further it can go. We are committed to building on this momentum, from record prize money to landmark initiatives, to ensure the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 leaves a legacy that’s truly global and lasting.”

The league stage runs through October 26, with semifinals on October 29 and 30 and the final on November 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor