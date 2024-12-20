Yuva Kabaddi Series: Himalayan Tahrs, Vasco Vipers confirm their spots in Division 3 final

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Dec 20 Himalayan Tahrs and Vasco Vipers confirmed their spots in the Division 3 final as the 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series witnessed thrilling action on the penultimate day of the event at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education here on Friday.

The day began with a commanding 59-37 victory for the Indore Invincibles over the Ladakh Wolves. Sachin, coming off the bench, delivered a stellar performance with a Super 10, while Aakash anchored the defense with an impressive nine tackle points. For the Wolves, Amrit Singh's allround efforts stood out, but they weren’t enough to prevent a one-sided loss.

The Vasco Vipers secured their place in the final with a resounding 42-21 victory over the Konark Kings, finishing second in the standings. Prince and Bhargav spearheaded the raid with eight points each, while Prianshu and Jai Hind dominated the defense with High 5s. The Kings’ Rajesh Dehury managed eight raid points, but his solo effort couldn’t salvage the game.

The third game of the day saw the Himalayan Tahrs continue their dominance, confirming their place in the finals with a convincing 44-30 win over the Tadoba Tigers. Palvinder Singh was the star of the match, securing 12 raid points, while Shivansh Thakur supported with five tackle points. For the Tigers, Shrikant Raut achieved a Super 10, but a lack of team support led to their defeat.

In the fourth game of the day, The Dehradun Dynamos outlasted the Ranchi Rangers in a close 45-41 contest, consigning the Rangers to the bottom of the table. Ajay Kumar and Deepak Lohan shone for the Dynamos with Super 10s, while Akash Malik contributed a High 5. For the Rangers, Rahul Gope came off the bench to register a Super 10, and Subham Kumar earned a High 5, but their efforts fell just short.

In the final game of the day, the Konark Kings rebounded from their earlier loss to secure a win over the Ladakh Wolves. Niroj Kumar Sethi and Rajesh Dehury both achieved Super 10s, while Biswajit Jena impressed on defense with a High 5. For the Wolves, it was another tough loss despite their spirited efforts.

The stage is set for the Division 3 Final on Saturday, with one final league game remaining before the big clash.

