AAP criticises Delhi Services Bill, raises concerns over ration distribution

New Delhi, Aug 7 Soon after the Delhi Services Bill became an Act following its passing in the Rajya Sabha on Monday night, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised it, stating that it will affect the distribution of ration in the national capital.The AAP emphasised that the distribution of ration to the beneficiaries in Delhi has been operating smoothly, achieving a distribution rate of approximately 100 per cent over the past few months, including the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme.

The party highlighted that the distribution rates for June and July were recorded at 101 per cent and 107 per cent, respectively, while the distribution rate for August is already at around 65 per cent.

The allocation of Special Food Allowances (SFAs) is also being conducted promptly, and the ration distribution cycle is now synchronised with the allocation month.

