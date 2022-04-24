Afghan economic commission meets on private sector, prioritises power supply

Kabul, April 24 The Taliban's Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar chaired a meeting to review issues related to Afghanistan's private sector amid continued increase in poverty and unemployment, his office said on Sunday.

The Economic Commission headed by Baradar, "after a detailed discussion on all issues in which the private sector is ready to invest, prioritized power generation", Xinhua news agency quoted the office as saying in a tweet.

It said the commission has instructed related departments to start work on assessing renovation of coal-fuelled power generation in the capital Kabul and big cities in a bid to ensure power supply for the private sector.

The meeting required a comprehensive plan to be made on coal-fuelled electricity generation in industrial parks or large cities.

War-torn Afghanistan has been suffering power shortages.

The Central Asian country has imported electricity from neighbouring countries including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

