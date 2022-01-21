Amit Shah slams Congress for forgetting Netaji's contribution as PM, announces to install his statue at India Gate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to install Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue at India Gate on his 125th Jayanti and slammed the Congress for forgetting the freedom fighter's immortal contribution to the country.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said "Great news for the entire nation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has today announced that a grand statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, will be installed at the iconic India Gate, New Delhi".

"This is a befitting tribute to the legendary Netaji, who gave everything for India's freedom," Shah said in a series of tweets.

Noting that "Netaji is an epitome of India's true strength and resolve", the Home Minister hit out at the Congress party, saying "Congress has left no stone unturned to forget the immortal contributions of India's brave son".

"PM Narendra Modi's decision to install Netaji's statue at India Gate on his 125th Jayanti will inspire our generations to come," Shah further said.

The Home Minister's remarks came after the Prime Minister announced that a 'grand statue' of Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate. The PM's announcement comes two days before the freedom fighter's 125th birth anniversary.

"I am glad to share that the grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

However, till the time the statue is constructed, a hologram bust of 'Netaji' will be put up at the iconic monument in the national capital, PM Modi further said. "I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji's birth anniversary," Modi posted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor