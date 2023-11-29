'Aren't you ashamed of yourself', released Israeli hostage asked Hamas leader in captivity

Tel Aviv, Nov 29 Yocheved Lifshitz who was released from Hamas' captivity last month told media persons during a rally in Tel Aviv that she had met Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar during her captivity, and asked him if "he was ashamed of himself for such an action on Israeli people".

She said that Sinwar did not respond to her and was quiet. Sinwar is considered the brain behind the October 7 massacre and mayhem which resulted in the death of 1,200 people.

At least 240 people were also kidnapped from Israel by Hamas and dragged into Gaza following which Israel commenced a ground offensive leading to the killing of several civilians including children in the Gaza strip. Lifshitz (85) was speaking to media persons during a protest rally at Tel Aviv for the release of all the hostages.

Yocheved Lifshitz's husband Oded Lifshitz (83) is still in the captivity of Hamas militant group.

It may be noted that Lifshitz was the first of the Israeli hostages who were released by Hamas terror group.

With the true between Israel and Hamas entering the sixth day on Wednesday, Hamas has requested the Israeli side to extend the ceasefire for four more days.

This was communicated through Qatar mediators and the Israeli side demanded more hostage release to consider such a truce.

