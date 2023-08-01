BJP’s 'maha gherao' against Gehlot govt in Jaipur today

Jaipur, Aug 1 The Rajasthan BJP is all set to stage a 'maha gherao' against the Gehlot government over the paper leak cases, corruption and atrocities against Dalits.

A public gathering was held outside state BJP office on Tuesday where veteran leaders were speaking on the issue of farmers' land being auctioned, paper leak cases, and increasing cases of rapes in the state.

"Thereafter, the workers will leave for Secretariat gherao in a peaceful manner to protest against the 'gunda raj', poor law and order situation and increase in violence in this state," said C.P. Joshi.

Flags and hoardings have been put up across in the city for the maha gherao. Also red diaries were exhibited at different places as a mark of protest.

Kiosks have been created where BJP caps, flags and black bands have been made available. Stickers of maha gherao have been put on autos, rickshaws and tractors, said the party workers.

